Meghan Markle, Prince Harry become royal villains?

For many in the British press, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have become the royal villains, turning their back on duty while using their royal status to forge out lucrative careers and earn millions, including from an upcoming Netflix documentary series.



The involvement with Netflix has been especially criticised because of the depiction of events about the royals in the US streaming service's popular drama "The Crown", most notably surrounding Charles and the break-up of his first marriage to Princess Diana - William and Harry's late mother.

In contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton are portrayed in the British media as dutiful and earnest, encapsulating the style of monarchy set by the late queen.

Polls suggest there is a generational division, with younger Britons warming to Harry and Meghan more than those aged over 60.

"Megan and Harry are a polarising couple," said royal biographer Andrew Morton, adding the couple who he described as "the king and queen of California" had been mobbed on their last trip to New York.

"It'll be interesting to look at the size of the crowds in New York, where Megan and Harry accept their award, compared to the crowds for William and Catherine in Boston."

Erin Hill, U.S. People magazine's senior editor, Royals, agreed.

"I think it's only natural for people to want to pit these two couples against each other," she told Reuters. "But I think American audiences are not viewing this as a competition."

She said there would be huge U.S. interest in both William and Kate's trip and the Netflix documentary.

"I can tell you that Americans have never been as enthusiastic about the royal family as they are now," said Morton, who was in California to promote his latest book "The Queen".



"'The Crown', for all the criticism, has actually introduced a new generation of royal addicts," he said. (Reuters)