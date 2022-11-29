 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus debuted her relationship with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell on Instagram two weeks after her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced his engagement with Firerose.

The manager and producer took to the social media app to introduce her followers to her new beau as she dropped a loved-up snap featuring her sitting by the pool with Dominic.

“Thanks for the cute photo @Vijatm,” the 55-year-old captioned the snap while tagging the actor.

She then shared a quote hinting that she has finally moved on after her painful split from Miley’s dad, “In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right.”

“Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE,” she penned beside the quote.

This comes after a source spilled to Radar Online that Miley was “shocked and appalled” when she discovered her father is dating a girl so young.

The insider revealed that Billy’s engagement is “a real kick in the teeth” for her as "she’s very protective of her mom.”

