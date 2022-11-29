‘The Crown’ star Dominic West bears striking resemblance to King Charles in military uniform

Dominic West appeared in good spirits as he began filming the sixth and final season of The Crown.

West, who played Prince Charles in season five of the hit Netflix royal drama series, surprised the onlookers on the sets of sixth installment as he dressed up in full military uniform.

The Wire actor, 53, looked the double of the now-King Charles III complete with an Order of the Garter Sash and Aiguillettes.

As Prince, the new British monarch served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Royal Navy, providing him with several awards and medals worn on his left hand side.

West donned the military uniform – adorned with lavish gold detailing on the cuffs, golden hardware and crisp tailoring of the outfit west perfect for him.

He was all smiles as he was clicked arriving on set in central London. The Affair star held a sheet of paper as he followed a crew member through the streets and through gates.

West has been starring in the Netflix series to play Charles during the 1990s onwards, when his marriage to Princess Diana broke down and his relationship with Queen Camilla became public.

The Crown season five released earlier this month on the streaming platform.