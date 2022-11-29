 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez reveals new album is inspired by Ben Affleck reunion: ‘True love does exist’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez talked about her forthcoming album This Is Me… Now revealing that the LP is inspired by her reunion with now-husband Ben Affleck after 17 years.

The Marry Me actor told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she wants to tell people via her album that “true love does exist.”

“We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever,” she said.

“The whole message of the album then is this love exists,” Lopez added. “This is a real love. Now I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t.”

“Because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real,” she noted. “I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability.”

“But I couldn’t stop myself and some parts of it scare me,” the actor-singer revealed. “And I think parts of it scare Ben, too. He’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how else to do it, baby.'”

Lopez's upcoming album will have several references to her reunion with “love of my life” Affleck, including “Greatest Love Story Never Told” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas.”


More From Entertainment:

‘Babylon’ trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film to release on THIS date

‘Babylon’ trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film to release on THIS date
‘The Crown’ star Dominic West bears striking resemblance to King Charles in military uniform

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West bears striking resemblance to King Charles in military uniform
Kate Middleton’s US visit leaves Meghan Markle worried

Kate Middleton’s US visit leaves Meghan Markle worried
Adele, Rich Paul are getting married?

Adele, Rich Paul are getting married?
Ireland Baldwin reacts to Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose nepotism remarks

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose nepotism remarks
Watch: BLACKPINK's Rose protects Lisa from crowd at airport

Watch: BLACKPINK's Rose protects Lisa from crowd at airport
Victoria Beckham showcases incredible figure in green bodysuit as she poses for sizzling snaps

Victoria Beckham showcases incredible figure in green bodysuit as she poses for sizzling snaps
'Wednesday': Netflix discloses reason why Jenna Ortega's does not blink

'Wednesday': Netflix discloses reason why Jenna Ortega's does not blink
Scarlett Johansson to headline Amazon limited show 'Just Cause'

Scarlett Johansson to headline Amazon limited show 'Just Cause'
Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority

Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority
Pusha T feels 'disappointed' by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

Pusha T feels 'disappointed' by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments
Steven Spielberg opted out of Gotham Awards due to COVID

Steven Spielberg opted out of Gotham Awards due to COVID