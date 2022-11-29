 
Julia Fox subtly showers support on Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga scandal

Julia Fox seemingly defended Kim Kardashian while discussing the Balenciaga controversial ad campaign featuring kids posing with teddy bears in bondage.

The Uncut Gems star dropped a TikTok video on Monday addressing the ongoing criticism surrounding the latest photoshoot of the fashion brand.

“First things first, I’m not their spokesperson, I have zero relationship with the brand, I haven’t even been to one of their shows — they haven’t invited me,” she said.

“Regardless, I think it’s horrific and when I was reading and watching all the videos I literally felt sick to my stomach,” Fox, who briefly dated Kardashian’s ex Kanye West added.

“But I couldn’t help but think, damn, the women who are associated to the brand professionally are getting so much pushback, it’s almost as if they’re the (expletive) child molesters.”

Fox captioned the reel, “Why are women being blamed for a MANS [sic] mistake? It’s the internalized misogyny for me.”

Even though Fox did not name any woman in her video, fans think she was defending Kardashian who has landed in hot waters for not severing tied with the brand.

The video comes hours after the reality TV star broke her silence on the matter saying she is re-evaluating her relationships with the fashion house.

