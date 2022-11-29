 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Ben Affleck engraved THIS special message on Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Ben Affleck engraved a romantic message on his now-wife Jennifer Lopez’s second engagement ring that says “Not. Going. Anywhere.”

The Marry Me star said that the Argo actor began using the sweet phrase after they rekindled their romance 17 years after calling off their wedding in 2004.

J.Lo said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, “That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.’”

She further discussed her heartbreaking split with Affleck and how they fall back in love years later saying, that her romance with the actor is “much more clearer” than when they previously dated.

“Now, we know and there's no questions,” Lopez said. “It's me and you, all the way, 'til the end.'”

Lopez also revealed that her upcoming album This Is Me… Now is inspired by her rekindled romance with Affleck noting that she wants to tell people via her album that “true love does exist.”

