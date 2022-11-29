Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo

Hailey Bieber has recently shared that late Princess Diana would always be her “muse” when it comes to fashion.



In the latest photo snapped by paparazzi, the Rhode Beauty founder could be seen pulling off one of late Diana’s memorable fashion moment from the 90s.

Hailey reportedly stepped out of a Pilates class with Kendall Jenner, as she was photographed in an oversized gray sweater which she paired with biker shorts and black sneakers and white crew socks.

Interestingly, the model accessorised her look with a black Nike dad cap and a leather handbag.

After the photo went viral, Hailey’s athleisure wear evoked the memory of late Diana’s fashion, comprising oversized sweaters and biker shorts.

According to E! News, late Diana used to wear this casual attire so that paps could not earn from her photos.

This isn’t the first time Hailey recreated late Diana’s look. Back in 2019, Justin Bieber’s wife wore athletic styles similar to Princess for Vogue Paris.

Earlier, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in September, the 26-year-old revealed. “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style.”

“She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in,” added Hailey.