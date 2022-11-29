 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo
Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo

Hailey Bieber has recently shared that late Princess Diana would always be her “muse” when it comes to fashion.

In the latest photo snapped by paparazzi, the Rhode Beauty founder could be seen pulling off one of late Diana’s memorable fashion moment from the 90s.

Hailey reportedly stepped out of a Pilates class with Kendall Jenner, as she was photographed in an oversized gray sweater which she paired with biker shorts and black sneakers and white crew socks.

Interestingly, the model accessorised her look with a black Nike dad cap and a leather handbag.

Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo

After the photo went viral, Hailey’s athleisure wear evoked the memory of late Diana’s fashion, comprising oversized sweaters and biker shorts.

Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo

According to E! News, late Diana used to wear this casual attire so that paps could not earn from her photos.

This isn’t the first time Hailey recreated late Diana’s look. Back in 2019, Justin Bieber’s wife wore athletic styles similar to Princess for Vogue Paris.

Hailey Bieber looks up to late Princess Diana for much-needed fashion inspiration: Photo

Earlier, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in September, the 26-year-old revealed. “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style.”

“She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in,” added Hailey.

More From Entertainment:

Howard Stern hits out at Oprah Winfrey over flaunting ‘wealth’

Howard Stern hits out at Oprah Winfrey over flaunting ‘wealth’
Will Smith Oscars reflects on Oscars slap controversy on The Daily Show

Will Smith Oscars reflects on Oscars slap controversy on The Daily Show
Amanda Holden oozes sophistication in a knitted midi dress and boots

Amanda Holden oozes sophistication in a knitted midi dress and boots
Meghan Markle credits Prince Harry for final ‘Archetypes’ episode

Meghan Markle credits Prince Harry for final ‘Archetypes’ episode
Meghan Markle claims her life is too dramatic to watch reality shows

Meghan Markle claims her life is too dramatic to watch reality shows
Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she appears on FINAL episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she appears on FINAL episode of Celebrity Juice

Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’

Meghan Markle left late Queen Elizabeth ‘very disgruntled’
Meghan Markle questions attempts to ‘bury her’ in final podcast episode

Meghan Markle questions attempts to ‘bury her’ in final podcast episode
Katie Price shares another cryptic post after Carl Woods ‘cheating’ scandal

Katie Price shares another cryptic post after Carl Woods ‘cheating’ scandal
Kym Marsh shares health update after 'scary' battle with Covid

Kym Marsh shares health update after 'scary' battle with Covid
Katie Price leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about becoming 'new woman'

Katie Price leaves fans wondering with cryptic post about becoming 'new woman'
2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress

2022 Gotham Awards: Michelle Williams is the epitome of class in sequined minidress