 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles crying about Olivia Wilde to ex Kendall Jenner?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Harry Styles is reportedly turning to ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner after breakup with Olivia Wilde.

Kendall, who herself is newly single after split from Devin Booker, is rumoured to be rekindling her romance with the One Direction alum.

However, a source close to the couple has revealed that there is no room for romance between the supermodel and the singer.

"She and Harry are just good friends," an insider shares with E! News. 

"They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings."

Kendall and Harry dated on and off from 2013 to 2019.

Kim Kardashian finalises Kanye West divorce, wants $200k for EACH child

Meghan Markle mocked after her framed photos with Harry placed at tables during Charity event

Will Smith says 'horrific' Oscars slap came after 'father beat up his mother'

Meghan Markle faced 'serious, credible' threats from far-right says former UK police official

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to meet Joe Biden

Guests pay $5,000 for a table to attend charity event to listen to Meghan Markle

Outrage as video of Trevor Noah abusing Queen Elizabeth after her death resurfaces

Taylor Swift ticket troubles prompt call for FTC bots inquiry

Jessica Biel speaks on the concept of work-life balance as a parent

Katherine Heigl addresses early days of being a parent to daughter Naleigh

Keke Palmer's honest reaction to be featured in Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act 3

Evans Peters dishes out details about 'intense prep' he did for Jeffrey Dahmer

