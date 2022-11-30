 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

File Footage

Pete Davidson has high hopes for his new romance with Emily Ratajkowski after he was left “heartbroken” following his split with Kim Kardashian.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the comedian didn’t imagine he would find someone like the reality TV star again but came across the model, who he knew for quite some time now.

“He thought [Kim] was the total package, and he didn’t imagine he would find someone again that he connected with on so many levels as he did with Kim,” the source said.

“But this newfound romance with Emily caught him completely off guard,” the insider added. “He never imagined he would find a woman again that checked off as many boxes for him.”

“Pete obviously thinks Emily is stunning, but it’s so much more than that," the source said, adding, "She is completely down to earth and knows how to have a good time and also has so much depth, and he definitely sees potential in something long-term with Emily.”

This comes after the lovebirds seemingly confirmed their romance as they stepped out for New York Knicks game over the weekend where they were seen laughing while enjoying the game.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE
Netflix announces release date for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docu-series

Netflix announces release date for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docu-series
Prince Harry 'terrified' of losing wife: 'Meghan gets what Meghan wants'

Prince Harry 'terrified' of losing wife: 'Meghan gets what Meghan wants'
Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson mother ‘really excited’ to meet Emily Ratajkowski
Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022
BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube

BLACKPINK 'Ice Cream' surpasses 800M views on YouTube
Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell
Meghan Markle playing 'jigsaw puzzle' with her life to fuel 'gossip mags'

Meghan Markle playing 'jigsaw puzzle' with her life to fuel 'gossip mags'

Pink buys a $5000 painting made by chimps to support a cause

Pink buys a $5000 painting made by chimps to support a cause
Harry Styles crying about Olivia Wilde to ex Kendall Jenner?

Harry Styles crying about Olivia Wilde to ex Kendall Jenner?