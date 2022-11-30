Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not real royalty’: report

File Footage

Royal experts have just hit back against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with claims that they are ‘not real royalty’.



This admission has been made by royal expert Kinsey Schofield in her interview with host Martin Daubney for GB News.

She began everything by saying, “I think popularity wise you do see The Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold here in the States.”

Especially since “we went through years of Harry and Meghan complaining” while Prince William on the other hand worked to create “tangible change.”

Before concluding, Ms Schofield also slipped in a jibe and pointed towards it being the “first time we've seen real royalty for a long time”, since “I don't think that's how we define Harry and Meghan.”