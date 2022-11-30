 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Netflix upcoming ‘That ’90s Show’: Teaser trailer, Release Date, Cast

Netflix's much anticipated spinoff of the hit show That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show, is slated for release early next year.

According to Deadline, the show is created by Gregg Mettler, who was present for the original show along with co-creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner.

The quartet executive produces alongside Rupp, Smith as well as Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner under the Carsey-Werner Company, which produced That ’70s Show and its offshoot That ’80s Show.

On the show, Mila Kunis will reunite with husband Ashton Kutcher in guest appearances as they reprise their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso respectively.

Members of the original cast such as Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman. They will also be taking on roles behind the screen as executive producers. Moreover, Tommy Chong will be back as Leo and Netflix announced that Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will also have guest appearances on reboot.

Cast

  • Callie Haverda as Leia Forman
  • Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen
  • Mace Coronel as Jay
  • Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate
  • Reyn Doi as Ozzie
  • Sam Morelos as Nikki
  • Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman
  • Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Synopsis

Set in 1995, the show will revolve around a group of young Wisconsinites whose budding friendships are destined to become lifelong relationships as they all grow up and get to know one another.

Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. Leia visits her grandparents, Red and Kitty, at Point Place and quickly befriends their neighbour the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

Gwen is friends with her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie and the charming Jay. Leia realises that the adventure she was looking for is right here where her parents lived all those years ago.

Watch the Teaser trailer here:

What is the release date for the show?

Netflix has set January 19, 2023, for the premiere of That ’90s Show.

