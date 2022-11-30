 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Prince Harry hurting royal family to keep Meghan happy?

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, who was one of the family's favourite royals before his wedding to Meghan Markle, seems to be at war with his royal relatives these days. 

Harry's bombshell decision to move to the US in 2020 with his American wife Meghan after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family widened the distance between him and his relatives.

The Duke of Sussex, who still pays respect to some members of the royal family, seems head over heels in love with the Duchess and reportedly hurting the family to keep her happy.

"Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with Meghan Markle — an observation that, in my opinion, nails why Harry has become almost unrecognisable from the cheeky, slightly irreverent young man who once endeared himself to the nation as “Britain’s favourite royal”, wrote Jane Moore in her column for The Sun.

She added: "Harry is, what the youth of today refers to as “punching” — as in dating someone whose level of physical attractiveness exceeds their own. For no doubt about it, Meghan is stunning. Consequently, he’s terrified of losing her so 'what Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

Royal fans and experts are worried as he prepares to drop his memoir next year. The Duke of Sussex, who is planning to lay bare his life in front of the world, is also tipped to defame the Royal Family.

Former politician Nigel Farage told Sky News Australia: "[Harry's friends] are worried because he's been revisiting tough times in his childhood. But, I'm sorry, I've got no sympathy for this guy at all."

Referring to the Oprah interview, Mr Farage added: "[This is] because of the "absolute disrespect he showed to his grandfather Philip on his, literally on his deathbed. He went ahead with that interview [and] a huge disrespect to that great woman, his grandmother, the late Queen [and ] the damage he's done to the institution."

