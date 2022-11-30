Kim Kardashian steps out in Calabasas after Kanye West divorce settlement

 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian stepped out on Tuesday afternoon after she and Kanye West reached a divorce settlement.

The Kardashians star looked tensed as she met her family members including, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian amid the ongoing backlash to her refusal to cut ties with Balenciaga.

Kim, 42, kept her style game casual and comfy and donned gray hoodie and matching sweatpants as she arrived at Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker's DTA Records Studio in Calabasas, California.

The SKIMS founder followed a low-key style theme with a pair of plain white sneakers, and her long platinum blond hair in a low-slung bun.

Kim was seen chatting on the phone as she stepped out of the car and made her way into the studio as paps clicked her outside.

Meanwhile, Kim will receive $200,000 per month in child support from West, who will share joint custody of their four children.

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple was married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014.

