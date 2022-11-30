Chloë Grace Moretz opens up about being 'infantalized' by older men on set as a teenage actor

Chloë Grace Moretz recently revealed that she was "infantalized" on set by older men during her teenage years as an actor.

Speaking on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast (via The Independent), Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about growing up on the sets and how older men in the industry often "infantilized" her and ignored or shot down her views.

"It was always odd from my first leading role when I was 14 in ‘Carrie’… it was always really interesting to see who would be really unhappy with a young woman," Moretz shared, according to Variety.

She continued, "At that point, I had already worked for so many years — almost 10 years — and as I continued through having more important roles on set as I grew up, it was always very interesting to see the pushback that I would get from a lot of people."

The Peripheral actress spoke about how she had a "power struggle" with older and more experienced men on the set when she was a teenager.

"The majority of it was older men for sure who would infantilize me," Moretz admitted.

She added, "If I had real things to bring to the table, a lot of the time it would get shot down… Having to even advocate to an older man on behalf of your 14, 15, 16-year-old self is a really, really crazy kind of mind f--k."

The 25-year-old stressed the importance of setting boundaries, saying, "And part of realizing your boundaries and actually enforcing your boundaries is speaking your truth without blame or judgement to people."

Moretz is starring in The Peripheral, which is currently airing as an Amazon Prime Video original series.