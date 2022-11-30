Lady Susan's race row seems to ruin Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Wednesday jetted off to Boston for their royal visit, soon after their arrival in the US the Palace reeled from a race row following the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey.



Lady Susan's race row seems to ruin Kate Middleton and Prince William’s US visit. The royal couple are travelling to America in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

The future king has lambasted his godmother after she resigned following an alleged race row at Buckingham Palace, saying the ordeal was "really disappointing" and that it was "right" Lady Susan Hussey had stepped down.



Guests, who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, have shared their experience amid claims of racism.



Ngozi Fulani, who attended the event, said she was horrified when Lady Susan approached her and quizzed her nationality, asking "Where are you really from?"

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women's Equality Party, who was also there at the time, told The Sun that Lady Susan's questions had made her and Ngozi feel like “trespassers” rather than guests.

William has zero tolerance policy for racism, saying: "I was really disappointed to hear about the guests experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

William's spokesperson, according to The Sun, made the comments in the US after Lady Susan Hussey has allegedly resigned amid the claims.

Kate and William will attend a number of engagements before the awards ceremony takes place on Friday evening.



There has been speculation that William and Kate will reunite with his brother, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle, who have lived in the States since the start of 2020. It seems incredibly unlikely, though.