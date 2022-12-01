 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
King Charles in 'problem' as Meghan Markle chooses 'harder road' on Christmas

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

King Charles III is set to face major problems this Christmas as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snub the festivities.

Charles, who has allegedly extended an invite to the Sussexes for the celebrations, has not been contacted by the couple.

Robert Jobson in his latest column for The Sun, says that the monarch has been pushed over to the edge by his youngest son and his wife.

He adds that Charles is 'showing us all what Christmas is all about - family and forgiveness.'

"Charles has tried to forgive them — he would love to be able to end the friction — but contact with them has been limited," he said.

He continues that Charles 'has been pushed to his very limit with the Sussexes,' adding that the 'spectre' of Harry's book 'are still hanging over the Royal Family.'

Mr Jobson said: "It took three decades for Fergie to make it back to the Christmas table — for Harry and Meghan, it might be an even harder road back."

