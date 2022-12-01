 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Netflix: Here's the complete list of December 2022 releases

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December 2022 releases

Netflix has numerous movies and TV series based on different genres to release in the last month of the year.

Here’s the list of everything scheduled to release on the platform in the month of December 2022.

Here are the List of Netflix originals release in December 2022:

December 1:

  • Dead End
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1, Episodes 25-38: The Final Episodes
  • The Masked Scammer
  • Qala
  • Troll

December 2:

  • Big Brother: Season 10
  • Big Brother: Season 14
  • Firefly Lane: Season 2, Part 1
  • Hot Skull
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover
  • My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
  • Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
  • “Sr.”
  • Warriors of Future

December 5:

  • Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6:

  • The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
  • Delivery by Christmas
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7:

  • Burning Patience
  • I Hate Christmas
  • The Marriage App
  • The Most Beautiful Flower
  • Smiley
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

December 8:

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
  • Lookism

December 9:

  • CAT
  • Dragon Age: Absolution
  • Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
  • Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Part 2

December 10:

  • Alchemy of Souls: Season 1, Part 2

December 13:

  • Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
  • Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
  • Single’s Inferno: Season 2
  • Tom Papa: What a Day!

December 14:

  • Don’t Pick Up the Phone
  • Glitter
  • I Believe in Santa
  • Kangaroo Valley

December 15:

  • The Big 4
  • Sonic Prime
  • Violet Evergarden: Recollections
  • Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16:

  • A Storm For Christmas
  • BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Cook at all Costs
  • Dance Monsters
  • Far From Home
  • Paradise PD: Part 4
  • Private Lesson
  • The Recruit
  • Summer Job
  • The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 19:

  • Trolley

December 20:

  • A Not So Merry Christmas
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 1

December 21:

  • Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
  • Emily in Paris: Season 3
  • I AM A KILLER: Season 4

December 22:

  • Alice in Borderland: Season 2
  • Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23:

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Piñata Masters!

December 25:

  • Daughters From Another Mother: Season 3
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • Time Hustler
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin
  • Vir Das: Landing

December 26:

  • Treason

December 27:

  • Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28:

  • 7 Women and a Murder
  • A Night at the Kindergarten
  • The Circle: Season 5
  • Stuck with You

December 29:

  • Brown and Friends
  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

December 30:

  • Alpha Males
  • Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
  • Secrets of Summer: Season 2
  • White Noise

December 31:

  • Best of Stand Up 2022

Here are the list of Netflix TV shows and movies release in December 2022:

December 1:

  • 21 Jump Street
  • Basketball Wives: Season 1
  • Basketball Wives: Season 2
  • Coach Carter
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
  • The Happytime Murders
  • LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
  • Love Island USA: Season 3
  • Meekah: Season 1
  • My Girl
  • Peppermint
  • Troy

December 2:

  • Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

December 3:

  • The Best of Me
  • Bullet Train

December 4:

  • The Amazing Race: Season 17
  • The Amazing Race: Season 31

December 7:

  • Emily the Criminal

December 10:

  • Prisoners

December 15:

  • The Hills: Season 1
  • The Hills: Season 2

December 18:

  • Side Effects

December 19:

  • Trolls

December 25:

  • After Ever Happy

December 26:

  • No Escape

