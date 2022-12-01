Netflix: Here's the complete list of December 2022 releases

Netflix has numerous movies and TV series based on different genres to release in the last month of the year.

Here’s the list of everything scheduled to release on the platform in the month of December 2022.

Here are the List of Netflix originals release in December 2022:

Dead End

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1, Episodes 25-38: The Final Episodes

The Masked Scammer

Qala

Troll

December 2:

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2, Part 1

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

“Sr.”

Warriors of Future

December 5:

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6:

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7:

Burning Patience

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4

December 8:

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism

December 9:

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Part 2

December 10:

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1, Part 2

December 13:

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

Single’s Inferno: Season 2

Tom Papa: What a Day!

December 14:

Don’t Pick Up the Phone

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

December 15:

The Big 4

Sonic Prime

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16:

A Storm For Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD: Part 4

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 19:

Trolley

December 20:

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 1

December 21:

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris: Season 3

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

December 22:

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

December 25:

Daughters From Another Mother: Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Vir Das: Landing

December 26:

Treason

December 27:

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28:

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle: Season 5

Stuck with You

December 29:

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

December 30:

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

White Noise

December 31:

Best of Stand Up 2022

Here are the list of Netflix TV shows and movies release in December 2022:

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

December 2:

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

December 3:

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

December 4:

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

December 7:

Emily the Criminal

December 10:

Prisoners

December 15:

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

December 18:

Side Effects

December 19:

Trolls

December 25:

After Ever Happy

December 26: