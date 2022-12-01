 

Princess Diana 'could not stand' Prince William 'racist' godmother: Author

Princess Diana had major problems with Queen's lady-in-waiting and Prince William's godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.

Royal author Tina Brown in her book revealed how Her Majesty allotted Hussey to groom Diana and later Meghan Markle after their entry into the royal family.

She writes: The Queen offered Meghan the ear of her most senior lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey as well as communications aide Sam Cohen to support the new Duchess’s learning curve".

Tina continues: "The glaring but unspoken problem was that none of these experienced Palace hands were women of colour.

"As for the lady-in-waiting the Queen had offered for support, what on earth did the eighty-year-old Lady Susan Hussey have of use for a thirty-eight-year-old biracial American actress trying to navigate the treacherous Palace system?

"She hailed from the Jurassic period of court etiquette, and had also been proffered for guidance to Diana (who couldn’t stand her)."

