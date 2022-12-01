 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
'I sustain serious burns': Joe Pesci on 'Home Alone 2

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

'I sustain serious burns': Joe Pesci on 'Home Alone 2

Home Alone star Joe Pesci revealed he got a severe burn in a hilarious scene in which Harry's hat went on fire after Kevin set booby traps.

During an interview with PEOPLE, the Goodfellas star recounted the scene in the film where he gets a severe injury, "In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire," the Goodfellas actor says, noting that he did the stuntwork required for that particular scene himself.

I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts," he adds.

Joe Pesci reprised his character in the first two Home Alone films, while other sequels were made with new casts and storylines. 

