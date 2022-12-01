 
Robert De Niro expected to star in Netflix's political thriller 'Zero Day'

Robert De Niro may be starring in a political thriller for an upcoming Netflix series.

The Oscar winner is attached to star in a Netflix limited series called Zero Day from Narcos showrunner Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in addition to starring. Newman and his Grand Electric production company are currently under an overall deal at Netflix, via Variety.

While exact details of the plot are being kept under wraps, sources close to Variety revealed that the actor is slated to essay a former U.S. President.

When THR approached the streaming giant for a comment, Netflix declined to comment.

Per the outlet, if the series, Zero Day, were to get a green light, it will mark the first ongoing series role in De Niro’s career.

He scored an Emmy nomination in 2017 for playing Bernie Madoff in HBO’s movie The Wizard of Lies and has made a handful of guest appearances on Saturday Night Live and Extras.

In addition to Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, Newman is an executive producer of Netflix’s The Watcher and True Story as well as the upcoming Painkiller and Griselda. 

