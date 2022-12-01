Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row

Piers Morgan wants a ‘full investigation’ of the sensational race row that sparked at Buckingham Palace this week

Piers Morgan has issued a call for a ‘full investigation’ of the sensational race row that sparked at Buckingham Palace this week after a longtime royal aide, Lady Susan Hussey, was accused of making racist remarks and forced to resign.

Lady Susan Hussey, godmother to Prince William and the longest-serving lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth, was accused of asking Ngozi Fulani, a guest at a Palace event last weekend, ‘where she came from’, in what has been called a ‘disgusting’ display of prejudice and racism.

After Buckingham Palace officially announced that Lady Hussey had resigned over the allegations with immediate effect, Morgan took to his talk show Uncensored to label her comments ‘shocking’.

“They are crass, they are offensive. That’s why Lady Hussey has now rightly resigned,” Morgan stated.

Pointing out how Prince William had claimed that the royal family was not racist after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, Morgan stated that it was now important for the royal firm to ‘do better’.

“Nobody capable of such witless and offensive comments should be in the royal household and it’s right that Lady Hussey has gone… There should also now be a full, I think, investigation to see if anybody else in that household shares similar sentiments and views because if they do, they shouldn’t be there,” Morgan also said.