 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022



Katie Price confesses she's 'single' after cheating allegations









Katie Price showed off her glamorous look as she enjoyed a boozy night out in London, allegedly confirming to social media that she is 'single'.

In a collection of now-deleted videos, the former model is thought to have confirmed her single status, after a rocky on-off relationship with fiancé Carl Woods.

The pair, 44 and 34, split after the Essex Salesman accused her of cheating with another man, but have left fans confused by going back and forth with the breakup.

Katie shared a collection of videos to her Instagram where she applied a glossy pink lipstick to her glamorous palette of makeup, pouting for the camera.

And according to The Sun, she said in the clips: 'Hey everyone, so yeah I'm single but guess what I'm out with tonight?'

Continuing: 'I'm having good conversation with those lips,' while applying the gloss.

Last week, Carl initially announced that he and Katie had split, taking to his Stories to claim that she had cheated on him.

He said: 'There is no easy way to say this and it's quite embarrassing to be honest. I found out yesterday Katie cheated on me.

'She's admitted cheating on me. So yeah, that's the end of that I guess. I'm just going to have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrate on me. But that's done.'

But just days following the announcement, the pair shared a snap as they shared a kiss during a date night - seemingly confirming that things were back on.

Katie and Carl began dating in June 2020 after meeting through TV work and mutual friends.

