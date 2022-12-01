 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Shehnaaz Gill breaks down in a show with Ayushmann Khurrana

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Shehnaaz Gill courageous;
Ayushmann Khurrana calls Shehnaaz Gill 'courageous; 

Shehnaaz Gill has recently initiated a talk show named ‘Desi Vibes’ which is getting famous among the masses because it has a very candid format and guests also bring their opinions and experiences. 

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana has appeared on the recent episode of the show in order to promote his film ‘An Action Hero’ and he got a little emotional when Shehnaaz broke down during the show.

Right after the episode went live, Shehnaaz was under the heat for ‘gaining sympathy’ by crying on the show. Ayushmann has addressed the trolls and called her ‘courageous’ for showing her emotions.

He said, “I can’t share my emotions openly. As you get more successful, you have to suppress your emotions from coming out. People won’t get it, they won’t be able to relate with you."

He further added, "Toxicity has increased on social media. People love seeing conflict and clash. And that thinking needs to be changed."

An Action Hero will be released on December 2 while Shehnaaz will appear in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. 

More From Showbiz:

Shriya Saran calls 'Drishyam 2' an impression of the original film

Shriya Saran calls 'Drishyam 2' an impression of the original film
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 13

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays strong at the box office on Day 13
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 6

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' stays steady at the box office on Day 6
Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on being criticized for doing 'remakes'

Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on being criticized for doing 'remakes'

Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Makkah

Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah in Makkah
Kajol opens up about refusing Salaam Venky 'you wouldn’t even wish this on your enemy'

Kajol opens up about refusing Salaam Venky 'you wouldn’t even wish this on your enemy'
Paresh Rawal feels 'there's a lot to learn from Amitabh Bachchan', says he's a 'classic example'

Paresh Rawal feels 'there's a lot to learn from Amitabh Bachchan', says he's a 'classic example'

Karan Johar wants THIS actor to depict his childhood on-screen

Karan Johar wants THIS actor to depict his childhood on-screen
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to unite once again for 'Singham Again'

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to unite once again for 'Singham Again'
Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for action-packed film 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for action-packed film 'Pathaan': Take a look
Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside
Haroon Kadwani's 'RUPOSH' ranks no.1 on YouTube trending videos for 2022

Haroon Kadwani's 'RUPOSH' ranks no.1 on YouTube trending videos for 2022