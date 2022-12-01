 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’
Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’

Zoe Saldaña has recently shared that she felt “stuck” in artistic sense while doing franchise movies for the last decade.

“I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I've been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” said Zoe in a new interview with Women’s Wear Daily.

Zoe, who worked on movies like Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, shared “I'm very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love."

“But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles,” noted the actress.

During the interview, Zoe pointed out that after turning 44, she had been able to have opportunities to do projects which challenged her as a performer.

“I took control over my ageing and I took control over my voice and how I consider myself as a woman,” remarked Zoe.

The actress further mentioned, “I’m able to collaborate with filmmakers and producers and people in this industry that want that for women, that want women to be ageless and who don’t fetishise women’s youth.”

“And so, it’s interesting. It’s really interesting,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zoe was last seen in Netflix series From Scratch and crime movie Amsterdam this year.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry's documentary synopsis suggests 'family member' to speak on their behalf

Meghan and Harry's documentary synopsis suggests 'family member' to speak on their behalf

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary?

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary?
Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’

Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’
Brendan Fraser gushes over Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’

Brendan Fraser gushes over Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’
Selena Gomez explains she was ‘nervous’ to release her documentary: Find out why

Selena Gomez explains she was ‘nervous’ to release her documentary: Find out why
Mila Kunis loves to ‘annoy’ her husband Ashton Kutcher in ‘shared office’

Mila Kunis loves to ‘annoy’ her husband Ashton Kutcher in ‘shared office’
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sweet wishes for each other on fourth wedding anniversary: Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sweet wishes for each other on fourth wedding anniversary: Photos
Hollywood insiders share two cents on Will Smith’s first interview with Trevor Noah

Hollywood insiders share two cents on Will Smith’s first interview with Trevor Noah

Royals fearful of Netflix documentary featuring photo of girm-faced Meghan, Harry, William and Kate

Royals fearful of Netflix documentary featuring photo of girm-faced Meghan, Harry, William and Kate

Prince Andrew, Harry effectively out, Princess Anne and Edward to stand in for King Charles III

Prince Andrew, Harry effectively out, Princess Anne and Edward to stand in for King Charles III
Kate Middleton's US visit exposes Meghan Markel?

Kate Middleton's US visit exposes Meghan Markel?
Piers Morgan lambasts Meghan, Harry for their 'latest onslaught' on King Charles, Kate, William

Piers Morgan lambasts Meghan, Harry for their 'latest onslaught' on King Charles, Kate, William