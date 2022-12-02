 
entertainment
Kris Jenner says her family is 'lucky in many ways' ahead of Christmas

Kris Jenner is ending her year with happiness and gratitude.

The 67-year-old momager is proud of what she and her family have been through during the eventful 2022 and is looking forward for the future.

"I think that I realize that as every year goes on, I'm more and more appreciative for the special moments in my life with my kids," she tells PEOPLE.

"As I get older — and I had a hip replacement this year, which was a big aha moment for me in many ways — you realize how lucky you are to be healthy and overcome some of these things that happen health wise, which are so minimal compared to some of the kids that I saw or talked to tonight," she continues. "I just appreciate every single year that goes by," she concluded.

The matriarch's statement comes amid the preparations for the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash.

