 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan aim 'clash' with Waleses US trip with Netflix teaser

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to undermine Prince William and Kate Middleton's US trip with their destructive PR, says insider.

 The Sussexes, who have released the official teaser of their Netflix docuseries, are a part of a “coordinated campaign” to harm the Prince and Princess of Wales.

One well-placed royal insider told Page Six: “If the Sussexes are worried they’ll look diminished and less credible in comparison to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour in this new era, they’ve overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements designed to clash with Waleses’ visit this week.”

Another added: "Sussexes are trying to 'disrupt and clash' with William and Kate’s American visit."

While the Sussexes remain silent, Meghan's journalist pal Omid Scobie, turned to Twitter on Thursday and concreted the conjectures.

“If tomorrow is Prince William’s Super Bowl, then here’s your Halftime Show," he wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West says Hitler 'brought value to this world' in shocking admission

Kanye West says Hitler 'brought value to this world' in shocking admission
Meghan Markle accused of honoring 'ex-boyfriend' in latest photos with Harry

Meghan Markle accused of honoring 'ex-boyfriend' in latest photos with Harry

Kris Jenner says her family is 'lucky in many ways' ahead of Christmas

Kris Jenner says her family is 'lucky in many ways' ahead of Christmas
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' scores mixed reviews so far

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' scores mixed reviews so far
Meghan and Harry's documentary synopsis suggests 'family member' to speak on their behalf

Meghan and Harry's documentary synopsis suggests 'family member' to speak on their behalf

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary?

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary?
Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’

Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’
Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’

Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’
Brendan Fraser gushes over Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’

Brendan Fraser gushes over Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’
Selena Gomez explains she was ‘nervous’ to release her documentary: Find out why

Selena Gomez explains she was ‘nervous’ to release her documentary: Find out why
Mila Kunis loves to ‘annoy’ her husband Ashton Kutcher in ‘shared office’

Mila Kunis loves to ‘annoy’ her husband Ashton Kutcher in ‘shared office’
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sweet wishes for each other on fourth wedding anniversary: Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sweet wishes for each other on fourth wedding anniversary: Photos