Meghan Markle 'truth' has more holes than 'swiss cheese': Expert

Meghan Markle is mocked for posing as a sufferer in the fresh teaser of her Netflix documentary.



In a column in The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex is called out for continuing the same narrative of victimhood.



"She practically defines the word “victim”.

“Doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan says in the teaser

The writes mocks: "Not really, Meg . . . since your “truth” usually has more holes than a Swiss cheese.

The outlet then goes on to comment on Prince Harry.

"It makes more sense for a couple who emigrated to “protect their privacy” not then to flog it to a TV firm for £110million.

They add: "And then there’s Harry, appearing to threaten more damaging claims about his brother William, Kate and Queen Camilla.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” he says — doing his duty to his Netflix paymasters by trying to lure in as many viewers as possible."

The docuseries release date is yet to drop.