 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha lashes out at ‘atrocious’ Netflix trailer

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha Markle has reacted to the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, calling it ‘atrocious’.

The one-minute-long clip, featuring never-before-seen pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was released by Netflix on December 1, 2022, amid reports that the show is set to hit the streaming platform on December 8.

As royal experts shared their two cents about the teaser, Samantha also shared her thoughts in a panel with royal author Tom Bower, reported The Sun.

Samantha said: “When I got out the dictionary, I couldn’t find the way they treated the royal family or our family anywhere in the dictionary under ‘protection.’ I thought, ‘What is he talking about? This is not protection.”

“If we’re watching a series over here, the one we’re watching is like a series of attacks, one after the other, and it seems irreparable. It makes no sense whatsoever,” she added.

Samantha, who earlier sued her half-sister Meghan for defamation, then continued: “The touchy-feely Netflix clip was like a really bad Slice of Life commercial. When you contrast it with what’s going on in reality, it makes no sense whatsoever.”

“It is the most atrocious decoy in my opinion and it’s so disconnected from reality. It’s quite sad. It’s been shocking for all of us,” she concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya mom shares cryptic post amid her daughter, Tom Holland engagement rumors

Zendaya mom shares cryptic post amid her daughter, Tom Holland engagement rumors

King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William

King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kanye West makes bombshell cheating revelation about Kim Kardashian

Kanye West makes bombshell cheating revelation about Kim Kardashian
Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia': release date of season 2, first look images revealed

Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia': release date of season 2, first look images revealed
Meghan Markle cries in front of pricy Hermes blanket, sparks backlash

Meghan Markle cries in front of pricy Hermes blanket, sparks backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming the ‘new Kardashians’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming the ‘new Kardashians’
‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer out: Harrison Ford returns to adventurous roots

‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer out: Harrison Ford returns to adventurous roots
Shakira sparks dating rumours with surf instructor: See pics

Shakira sparks dating rumours with surf instructor: See pics
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Meghan Markle, Harry’s Netflix trailer?

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to Meghan Markle, Harry’s Netflix trailer?
Meghan Markle had rejected THIS offer from Lady Susan Hussey

Meghan Markle had rejected THIS offer from Lady Susan Hussey
Piers Morgan 'laughs' as 'deluded' Meghan Markle tries to 'bully' Royals

Piers Morgan 'laughs' as 'deluded' Meghan Markle tries to 'bully' Royals