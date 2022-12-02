 
Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia': release date of season 2, first look images revealed

Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia': release date of season 2, first look images revealed

Netflix Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for a season 2 which will be debuted on the giant on January 5, 2023.

The streaming platform has teased the upcoming season with fresh first look images.

Created by Sarah Lambert, the coming-of-age series premiered on Netflix nearly 2 years ago in February 2021.

The show follows the story of Antonia Gentry, who is playing a mature teenager Ginny and Brianne Howey, a semi-dysfunctional single mother Georgia, after they move to the picturesque New England town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

After a long hiatus, the streaming platform has now unveiled the first look images at Ginny & Georgia season 2.

The production was delayed due to Covid-19 that hit just after the wrap of Ginny & Georgia season 1.

The new photos tease Marcus Baker's return as Felix Mallard, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, and Chelsea Clark as Norah.

See the first look images of Ginny & Georgia season 2:

Ginny & Georgia still has a lot to cover in upcoming season 1 that ended on a major cliffhanger.

Much details around the plotline are a concealed secret as of now, it can be assumed that Ginny & Georgia's lives might get back to normal.

Behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming season hint at Georgia's anticipated wedding plan becoming a reality, while, other important matters also get addressed before the perfect happy ending.

