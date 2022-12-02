 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Kanye West makes bombshell cheating revelation about Kim Kardashian

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Before getting his account suspended for posting swastika inside the Star of David, Kanye West made a shocking claim about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper dropped a picture of NBA player Chris Paul while revealing that he “caught” the basketball player with The Kardashians star.

"Let's break one last window before we get outta here I caught this guy with Kim Good night,” West, who now goes by Ye, wrote on Twitter before account suspension.

The Praise God singer did not post any explanation to his claim nor did the reality TV star issue any response to his allegation.

Before making the bombshell claim, West appeared in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which he praised Hitler and the Nazis.

"I see good things about Hitler... Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," Ye said in the interview.

Following this, Elon Musk suspended the controversial rapper’s account from Twitter "for incitement to violence.”

