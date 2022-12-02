Zendaya mom shares cryptic post amid her daughter, Tom Holland engagement rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland made headlines after reports surfaced on the internet that the pair has taken their relationship to the next level.

However, the Euphoria star’s mom, Claire Stoermer, has seemingly addressed Zendaya and Tom’s engagement speculation in cryptic Instagram post.

On Wednesday night, Stoermer shared a screenshot of a note explaining the definition of "clickbait" on her Instagram Story.

"Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content," the quote read.

"It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense."

Furthermore, Stoermer did not provide any additional context or reaction to her cryptic post.

Zendaya and Tom, both 26, engagement speculation began after reports that the Spider Man: No Way Home pair was ready to 'settle down.'

Back in November, a verified Twitter account PrettyLittleThing shared a post about Zendaya and Tom "reportedly considering getting married and starting a family."

Zendaya and Tom first shared the screen together in the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and costarred in two sequels, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).