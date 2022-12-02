Meghan Markle, Prince Harry using ‘weapons-grade narcissism’

File Footage

Royal experts have just accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of turning their life story into a ‘Biblical level of betrayal’.



Royal author and commentator Sarah Vine made this admission while addressing the couple’s latest move in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She began her piece by saying, “The weapons-grade narcissism of this trailer is astonishing. As is the fact that, in true Sussex style, they have cast themselves as victims while acting as out-and-out aggressors.”

“This, of course, is their trademark tactic, and has been since their Oprah Winfrey interview. But this new bombshell is next-level stuff.”

“For the past few years, there's always been a sense that the only thing stopping Harry and Meghan from going full tonto was the presence of the prince's grandmother.”