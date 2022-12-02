 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry using ‘weapons-grade narcissism’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts have just accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of turning their life story into a ‘Biblical level of betrayal’.

Royal author and commentator Sarah Vine made this admission while addressing the couple’s latest move in a piece for the Daily Mail.

She began her piece by saying, “The weapons-grade narcissism of this trailer is astonishing. As is the fact that, in true Sussex style, they have cast themselves as victims while acting as out-and-out aggressors.”

“This, of course, is their trademark tactic, and has been since their Oprah Winfrey interview. But this new bombshell is next-level stuff.”

“For the past few years, there's always been a sense that the only thing stopping Harry and Meghan from going full tonto was the presence of the prince's grandmother.”

More From Entertainment:

Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break

Shah Rukh Khan talks about daughter Suhana's reaction to his acting break
Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

Jennifer Aniston rocks winter inspired look as she goes on Christmas shopping

Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Jennifer Aniston picks up Christmas tree, wooden Rudolph for holiday décor

Rihanna shines bright as she steps out for A$AP Rocky's performance

Rihanna shines bright as she steps out for A$AP Rocky's performance
Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani

Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting wants to personally apologise to Ngozi Fulani
Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame

Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame
Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods

Katie Price staying STRONG amid messy break-up with Carl Woods
Victoria Beckham exudes glamour as she attends BoF VOICES 2022

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour as she attends BoF VOICES 2022

Humayun Saeed speaks of Diana’s ‘important’ deleted scene from ‘The Crown’

Humayun Saeed speaks of Diana’s ‘important’ deleted scene from ‘The Crown’
Simon Cowell steps outside after sparking fan concern with 'unrecognisable' look

Simon Cowell steps outside after sparking fan concern with 'unrecognisable' look
Prince William facing ‘absolute disaster’ with race row at Buckingham Palace

Prince William facing ‘absolute disaster’ with race row at Buckingham Palace
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck daughter Violet makes rare appearance at White House

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck daughter Violet makes rare appearance at White House