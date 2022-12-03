'Green Book' Frank Vallelonga Jr. dies at 60: Body dumped in the Bronx

Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga JR. was found dead by the New York Police Department on December 1, 2022.



According to the family's account, given on December 1, Frank Vallelonga JR's demise occurred on November 28.

Deadline reported that the New York Police Department received a 911 call of an unconscious male found outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory on Monday, November 28.

The police account stated, "Upon arrival, police observed an unidentified adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, on the ground at the location."

It further read that "the male had no obvious signs of trauma observed." EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing."

Law enforcement sources from The New York Post revealed that Vallelonga Jr. was most probably a drug-overdose victim.

A man named Steven Smith, 35, of the Bronx, has been taken into police custody and charged with "concealment of a human corpse in relation to Vallelonga’s death," as cited from Deadline.

Vallelonga Jr. is best known for his role in the 2018 film Green Book. Among other big roles, he performed a small role in a 2004 episode of The Sopranos.