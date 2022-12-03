 
Meghan Markle 'positioning porn' is aimed at 'wicked witch' Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly ready to air their dirty laundry in public with their upcoming Netflix docuseries.

In a recent conversation with Daily Star, royal expert Eric Schiffer confessed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are aiming for a war with the Royal Family, especially Kate Middleton.

"The Netflix trailer is egos run amok," Schiffer told the Daily Star.

"It will be seen as repulsive attention-seeking positioning porn, firing a hail of fire at the royal family who they attempt to paint as antagonists capped with a still of Kate framed like she’s the wicked witch of Wales."

"It’s a dirty bomb dropped by Harry and Meghan, revealing what appears to be a new thirst for War with the King."


