 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle made Queen Elizabeth’s ‘last years difficult’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been accused of ‘leading’ Queen Elizabeth to her grave via the stress of Megxit as well as the continued attacks.

Royal commentator Piers Morgan made this admission during a live report for Fox News.

There, he blamed the Duchess of Sussex for making Queen Elizabeth’s final years difficult and even went as far as to attribute her death, in part, to the stress caused by Megxit as well as the royal attacks.

He was quoted saying at the time, “Of course, they're not a racist family, and I think that Meghan Markle, by saying that, endorsed by Harry, managed to smear the entire royal family.”

“I find it quite hard to forgive that, given she did that right after Prince Philip was taken into hospital knowing that none of them were able to respond because they don't respond to this kind of thing.”

He even went as far as to talk about how, “the last two years of the Queen's life were constantly having to deal with these two going public, attacking the royal family and the monarchy, which of course is an institution which she headed and which affords them the ability to make all this money.”

He also believes some citizens even “ find it very hard to stomach because they think, 'Well, you made the Queen's life so difficult the last two years of her life.'”

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle blames others for her own mistakes'

'Meghan Markle blames others for her own mistakes'
Johnny Depp about to hit another milestone

Johnny Depp about to hit another milestone

Kate Middleton, Prince William BTS photos of rehearsal win hearts

Kate Middleton, Prince William BTS photos of rehearsal win hearts
'The Stranger Things' star David Harbour recounts Madonna compliment

'The Stranger Things' star David Harbour recounts Madonna compliment
Prince William honors climate change innovators with Earthshot prizes

Prince William honors climate change innovators with Earthshot prizes
Sadie Sink on Brendan Fraser: 'I hadn't seen any of his films'

Sadie Sink on Brendan Fraser: 'I hadn't seen any of his films'
King Charles told Queen 'I'm not a bank' over Prince Harry's cash requests

King Charles told Queen 'I'm not a bank' over Prince Harry's cash requests
Meghan Markle 'positioning porn' is aimed at 'wicked witch' Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle 'positioning porn' is aimed at 'wicked witch' Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle shows no 'confidence' as Harry gets 'angry' in Netflix teaser

Meghan Markle shows no 'confidence' as Harry gets 'angry' in Netflix teaser