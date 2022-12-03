Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster for Eras Tour presale disaster

Swifties are not letting Ticketmaster off the hook as several dozen file lawsuit against the company, reported TMZ.

According to the outlet, fans are “alleging fraud, price fixing and antitrust violations.” They claim that “Ticketmaster is the only game in town when it comes to large concert venues that can accommodate artists as big as Taylor.”

In the suit, fans accuse Ticketmaster of “intentional deception, because the company controls the primary ticket sale market, as well as the secondary market – aka scalpers”. The fans also alleged Ticketmaster was "eager to allow" scalpers access to the presale event since the company would collect additional fees every time a scalper resold a ticket.

Swifties are suing in the company in Los Angeles County – where Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation has its Head Quarters – to get back the “ill-gotten gains” the company amassed during the presale disaster. The fans also want the court to hit the company with a civil fine of $2500 per violation ‘just to teach 'em a lesson’, via the outlet.

The lawsuit comes after Ticketmaster issued an apology to Taylor Swift and her fans, explaining why the chaos happened during the catastrophic pre-sale in November, 2022.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ, Ticketmaster was supposed to send “verified” Taylor Swift fans a code on November 14th, which would allow them access to the presale event for upcoming Eras Tour – but the angry fans say thousands of them either didn't get a code, or were sent malfunctioning codes.

After the sale debacle, Swift herself in responded that she was 'assured' the company could handle the high demand for tickets. She added that while many fans had gotten their tickets, 'it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.'