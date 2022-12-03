 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 03 2022
SS Rajamouli wins 'Best Director Award' at New York Film Critics Circle for 'RRR'

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

SS Rajamouli is actively campaigning for his film 'RRR' to get it nominated for the Oscars

Bahubali director SS Rajamouli has been honoured with the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle for RRR.

The film a period-drama that features actors: Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. RRR has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards.

This tremendous news came during the time when Rajamouli is actively campaigning for his blockbuster film in order to get it nominated for the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus also stood 12th in Rolling Stone’s list that is titled as 22 Best Movie of 2022.

RRR is a film set in the backdrop of pre-independence India that portrays Komaram Bheem (played by Ram) and Alluri Sita Rama Raju's (played by NTR) friendship and also underlines their efforts in the fight against the British Empire.

The movie also stars other prominent actors namely: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt.

RRR also marked as Alia Bhatt’s Tollywood debut, reports IndiaToday.

