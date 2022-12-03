 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle suggests 'collusive' and 'secret-sharing relationship' with Queen

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle's royal appearance with Queen Elizabeth II portrayed the Duchess shared 'collusive' bond the late monarch.

Speaking to Express, body language expert Judi James said: “It is hard to find any pose that has [Prince] William and Meghan displaying even that polite warmth” with Prince William.

The Prince of Wales “beckoned her over to join them at the start of the walkabout after the death of the queen.”

She added: “The late queen did leave a greater legacy in terms of some more heart-warming body language poses with Meghan.”

“Meghan was clearly very keen to define an almost grandmother-granddaughter relationship, sitting next to her on their small trip together looking attentive and affectionate,” Judi continued.

“Meghan’s eye attention, her eye-wrinkled smiles, and her trait of giggling behind her hand suggested a collusive and even secret-sharing relationship,” she added.

