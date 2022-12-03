Meghan Markle, Prince Harry provoke King Charles' anger with new publicity stunt?

King Charles III, who has so far shown leniency and ignored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's all alleged attempts to harm the monarchy and royal family, seems to be angry at the Sussexes after their new publicity stunt amid Kate Middleton and William's US trip.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have apparently launched war at the family with their surprising move as they released a bombshell trailer of their Netflix series.



The newly released trailer indicates that Meghan and Harry are seemingly provoking the new King to act against them.

Some royal experts believe that the California-based couple's latest attack on the royal family could force Charles to execute his royal power to strip them of their titles.

Others see it as an attempt at upstaging the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are winning hearts of Americans during their first US visit in eight years.

While some royal fans believe that Kate Middleton's popularity in the United States has exposed Meghan's intentions as she mad a failed attempt to steal Princess of Wales' thunder.

Charlotte Griffiths told LBC: "But I think this is the first major thing that's happened since Charles became King, and now he's going to have to do that thing that we all know the Queen had to do many times in her reign - it is to choose between being a monarch and a father."

However, King Charles III would need to seek permission from Parliament before being able to formally remove the Sussex title from his son Harry.



Harry and Meghan's long-awaited Netflix documentary, which is poised to contain damning allegations against the Royal Family, comes in the back of a racism row in the Royal Family.