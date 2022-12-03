Suspect in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff arrested in Houston

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of rapper Takeoff last month, Houston police and city officials said on Friday, in what the mayor called the latest tragic example of "a young man taking the life of another young man."



Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday evening and charged with murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told a news conference alongside Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"I want to express my regret and disappointment that this was another case of a young man taking the life of another young man," Turner said.

The 28-year-old rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead after a party at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, which police said erupted during an argument over a "lucrative" dice game.

"I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in the playing of the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander," Houston Police Sergeant Michael Burrow told the news conference."

Burrow said the investigation was slowed because none of the more than 30 people at the party spoke to police at the scene. (Reuters)