 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS RM thinks lyrics are the most important part of his art

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

BTS RM wanted to be an author ever since he was a child
BTS RM wanted to be an author ever since he was a child 

RM is the third member of BTS to drop his solo album Indigo on 2nd December, which was highly anticipated by ARMY. 

In an exclusive interview with Variety, RM revealed he always wanted to be an author or poet, ever since he was a child. So as he embarks his solo music journey, he wants to crawl back to his original passion that is writing.

He said, ‘I’ve spent 10 years as a BTS member and 15 years doing music, so when things are changing and when you feel yourself just stuck at the moment … I always go back to the (start). I’ve been thinking about the reasons why I started all these things, and why I’m here still doing this, why I’ve not given up all this stuff. My conclusion was that I always wanted to be a writer — an author or a poet — when I was really young, like 10 or 12.’

Talking about his rap, he said, ‘If you write a rap, it’s still poetry. You know, these days, the industry is changing; the hype is rising. So the importance of lyrics is losing its position. But still, I just want to claim and make a statement about the importance of lyrics.’

More From Entertainment:

Ellie Goulding opens up about her mental health struggles: 'I don't feel things'

Ellie Goulding opens up about her mental health struggles: 'I don't feel things'
Kendall Jenner serves a killer look in green as she steps out for dinner

Kendall Jenner serves a killer look in green as she steps out for dinner
Cardi B shows off her knockout legs in red bold minidress: Photos

Cardi B shows off her knockout legs in red bold minidress: Photos
Kate Middleton drops jaws in green dress, Diana’s necklace, foils Meghan and Harry's attempts to steal spotlight

Kate Middleton drops jaws in green dress, Diana’s necklace, foils Meghan and Harry's attempts to steal spotlight
Kate Middleton, Prince William announce Earthshot Prize winners amid Harry, Meghan's stunts

Kate Middleton, Prince William announce Earthshot Prize winners amid Harry, Meghan's stunts
Prince Harry slips into Spiderman dress for inspiring Christmas message video

Prince Harry slips into Spiderman dress for inspiring Christmas message video
Brooklyn Beckham gets into the Christmas spirit as he shares new pics

Brooklyn Beckham gets into the Christmas spirit as he shares new pics
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott exude couple goals in adorable snaps

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott exude couple goals in adorable snaps
Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour at Red Sea International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra exudes glamour at Red Sea International Film Festival
Prince Harry, Meghan's pal Omid Scobie takes aim at royal family, brands Firm 'toxic'

Prince Harry, Meghan's pal Omid Scobie takes aim at royal family, brands Firm 'toxic'
Queen supposed illness hints at her ‘different’ relationship with Harry, Meghan

Queen supposed illness hints at her ‘different’ relationship with Harry, Meghan

Casey Affleck, Caylee Cowan appear in good spirits after Thanksgiving row

Casey Affleck, Caylee Cowan appear in good spirits after Thanksgiving row