Harry Styles, Daisy Ridley, and Nicola Peltz Beckham awarded for animal activism

Sunday Dec 04 2022
Harry Styles, Daisy Ridley, and Nicola Peltz Beckham were recently awarded for actively advocating for animal safety, care, and rights in a public manner in 2022.

Three celebrity names were prominent for this year's winners list of PETA’s 2022 Libby Awards, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Harry Styles, for one, hasn't just amassed fame, appreciation, and awards for his music and recent acting debut, but the As it Was singer, was recently praised for his animal activism too.

PETA awarded Styles for his viral clip when he rejected a nugget thrown at him, during one of his performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The nonprofit organisation lauded Styles for telling the audience that he doesn't consume meat.

Daisy Ridley was praised for writing a letter to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, calling an end to experiments on marmosets.

The actress had become aware "that the university killed monkeys it named after Star Wars characters, including the star’s onscreen persona Rey," cited from The Hollywood Reporter.

Nicola Peltz Beckham received Pawsome Adoption Advocate for adopting a dog with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. The model also asked her 2.7 million followers to adopt or foster if they can.

PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange praised these celebrities and said, "It’s a ‘Sign of the Times’ that these entertainers and influencers are advocating for animals, and PETA is honoring Harry, Daisy, and Nicola for leading by example."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Bella Hadid, the Jonas Brothers, Hailey Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore, and Janel Parrish were among those nominated this year.

