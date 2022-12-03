 
Kate Middleton drops jaws in green dress, Diana's necklace, foils Meghan and Harry's attempts to steal spotlight

Kate Middleton left the Americans in awe with her charismatic personality as she wowed in vibrant green rented dress and Diana’s emerald necklace at Earthshot gala in Boston last night.

The Princess of Wales mesmerised her US fans as she arrived at the Earthshot Gala in Boston in a £74 rented dress, looking out of this world in gorgeous outfit and eye-catching necklace.

Prince William's wife arrived on the green carpet to huge cheers just a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the explosive teaser.

Kate was all smiles and in high spirit as she reportedly wore a dress rented from Solace London for just £74 to save the cost. She paired the gown with a necklace which belonged to Princess Diana. 

She attracted massive applause from her American fans. Suited Wills waved to the crowds and got a standing ovation as he walked hand in hand with Kate into the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

David Beckham added stardust to the show as he appeared on the green carpet and last night was set to award one of the prizes on the £50million show. The footy ace was among the guests at the event. Victoria Beckham's hubby greeted the princes with kiss.

