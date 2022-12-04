 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry urged 'those Brits need to learn lesson' before Oprah sit-in

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly had malicious intentions ahead of their Oprah Winfrey sit-in.

Palace insiders have unveiled the Duke of Sussex wanted to teach his family a lesson as he prepared his explosive statements for the 2021 interview.

Harry told the friend: "This is going to be quite shocking. Those Brits need to learn a lesson.”

Meanwhile, speaking of the couple's upcoming Netflix docuseries, an insider admits the project is mainly led by Meghan herself.

The source tells The Sun: “Some of the comments made by Harry and Meghan are fiery.

“If aired, they will be absolutely explosive. The topic of racism is discussed — plus claims that some royals opposed the marriage. The whole TV project is very driven by Meghan."

Meanwhile, Royals in UK are preparing for a "swift and robust" strategy against the reality show.

