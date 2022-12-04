 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla 'weary' reaction over Prince Harry Netflix show laid bare

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla are glum after Prince Harry's latest attack.

The 74-year-old monarch is “not worried but wearied” after watching the teaser of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upcoming documentary, reveals Palace insider.

The source recalls how the family made “magnanimous and very deliberate gestures” to make Harry feel included during Queen's funeral and are upset over the Duke's payback.

The Buckingham Palace source repeated: “It is very wearying.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are “surprised but not surprised” with the teaser.

The insider admits that the Waleses are feeling “sanguine” about the docuseries.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry urged 'those Brits need to learn lesson' before Oprah sit-in

Prince Harry urged 'those Brits need to learn lesson' before Oprah sit-in
Prince William pledges war against Prince Harry over Netflix series: 'Back off'

Prince William pledges war against Prince Harry over Netflix series: 'Back off'
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with not 'normal' looking models, Gigi goes in background

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with not 'normal' looking models, Gigi goes in background
'No benefit of the doubt to Meghan and Harry'

'No benefit of the doubt to Meghan and Harry'

Cara Delevingne claims 'men are not equipped' to make women happy

Cara Delevingne claims 'men are not equipped' to make women happy
Kim Kardashian says she 'does not care' as Kanye West accuses of cheating

Kim Kardashian says she 'does not care' as Kanye West accuses of cheating
Kanye West's remarks elicit reaction from Gal Gadot

Kanye West's remarks elicit reaction from Gal Gadot

King Charles' first official Ascent

King Charles' first official Ascent

Royal family issues statement on preparations for King Charles coronation

Royal family issues statement on preparations for King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle's podcast project fails on YouTube

Meghan Markle's podcast project fails on YouTube

Sneak peak at behind the scenes as Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare for Earthshot Prize ceremony

Sneak peak at behind the scenes as Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare for Earthshot Prize ceremony