Aerosmith's Steven Tyler falls ill again, band cancels Las Vegas concert

Aerosmith cancelled their Las Vegas concert two hours before citing Steven Tyler’s undisclosed illness.

The band posted a joint statement on social media on Friday, December 2, 2022, informing fans of the cancellation.

“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the group wrote on social media. “He is expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show. We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice.”

The Boston-based band ensured fans that their tickets would be refunded as well.

“Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Tyler reposted the announcement on his Instagram Stories, but also did not go into further details about his health.

The band’s 'Deuces Wild' Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM hotel-resort on the Las Vegas Strip began in September and is scheduled to run through December 11, via The Deadline.



Earlier this year, Aerosmith announced they were cancelling the first set of dates for their Las Vegas residency tour in June and July because Tyler had checked himself into rehab.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band’s joint statement read in May.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler has been open about his issues with addiction for decades.

His bandmates Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford previously helped the rocker pursue sobriety with an intervention in 1988, via Page Six.