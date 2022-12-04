 
‘Racist royal’ to face Prince Harry’s ‘reckoning’: ‘All for Meghan Markle’

Prince Harry is rumored to be planning the incoming reckoning of the unnamed racist royal that ‘endangered’ Meghan Markle’s safety through his memoir.

Royal journalist and author Alison Boshoff issued this allegation in his piece for the Daily Mail.

Boshoff began by saying, “The publicity blurb describes it as 'unprecedented', and certainly all the indications are that the forthcoming six-part Harry & Meghan conflagration on Netflix will make the bombshells of that Oprah interview look like a little local difficulty.”

“Over six beautifully lit and shot and slickly edited hours, we will have Harry and Meghan speaking at length about the paradise they have found in California, and in each other.”

Before concluding, he also claimed, “Alongside that heart-warming love story will be a stark reckoning for those who are deemed to have been racist, and those whom Prince Harry believes endangered his wife, inside and outside the palace.”

