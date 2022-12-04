 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making frivolous claims against her
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her

Angelina Jolie is not letting Brad Pitt het away with his ‘malicious’ claims amid the couple’s ongoing divorce battle.

Brad recently claimed that Angelina willfully 'inflicted harm' by selling a portion of the couple’s winery to a total ‘stranger’.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Maleficent star lashed out against the claims in the court documents as “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern”.

The documents added: “Pitt's allegations that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract to a consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record and, among other legal defects, violative of the Statute of Frauds and public policy.”

Meanwhile, an email recently made rounds on social media in which Angelina explained why she decided to share her property.

“It is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother's memory,” she said.

“A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago,” she added, confirming Entertainment Tonight.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Corrin says she’s proud of ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’

Emma Corrin says she’s proud of ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’
Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden

Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden
Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'
Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling
Prince Harry’s ‘bromance with Netflix is ashes’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘bromance with Netflix is ashes’: report
Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'

Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'
Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise

Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise
Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds

Kate Winslet insists government to tackle impact of social media on young minds

Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'

Greta Gerwig second pregnancy met with ZERO 'attention'
Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK

Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK
Chloe Fineman gushes about 'deeply charming' former SNL costar Pete Davidson

Chloe Fineman gushes about 'deeply charming' former SNL costar Pete Davidson