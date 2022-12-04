Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of making 'frivolous' claims against her

Angelina Jolie is not letting Brad Pitt het away with his ‘malicious’ claims amid the couple’s ongoing divorce battle.

Brad recently claimed that Angelina willfully 'inflicted harm' by selling a portion of the couple’s winery to a total ‘stranger’.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Maleficent star lashed out against the claims in the court documents as “frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern”.

The documents added: “Pitt's allegations that he and Ms. Jolie had a secret, unwritten, unspoken contract to a consent right on the sale of their interests in the property is directly contrary to the written record and, among other legal defects, violative of the Statute of Frauds and public policy.”

Meanwhile, an email recently made rounds on social media in which Angelina explained why she decided to share her property.

“It is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother's memory,” she said.

“A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago,” she added, confirming Entertainment Tonight.