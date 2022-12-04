Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revenge plot ‘worse than royals can imagine’?

File Footage

Experts have been warned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle releasing an ‘explosive’ version of all prior admissions to date.



An inside source close to The Mirror issued this shocking warning during one of their latest chats.

They began by highlighting the looming dangers of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming documentary.

He even went as far as to weigh in on the ‘crisis talks’ in play between Prince William and King Charles.

According to the insider, “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine.”

“I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”

This comes in reference to Prince Harry’s prior comments about the ‘reality behind the scenes’ as well as Meghan Markle’s emotional outburst.