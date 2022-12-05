 
Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary trailer features cropped picture of Duke's ex-girlfriend

A cropped picture of Prince Harry with his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy has been used in the trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix documentary.

The picture was seen by some eagle-eyed pro-monarchists who often criticize Meghan and Harry for stepping down from their royal duties and undermining the monarchy with their media appearances and interviews.

Harry and Davy dated for seven years before they split in 2011.

Harry & Meghan

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

The trailer came days after a report said Meghan Markle warned Chelsy Davy to stay away from the Duke when he contacted her for his upcoming memoir Spare.

The report said Harry contacted his ex-girlfriends and friends, and urged them to talk to his ghostwriter to contribute to his memoir, releasing in January next year.








